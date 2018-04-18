Youth leadership breakfast a success

Jamaica Observer - Monday, April 18, 2018

MANDEVILLE, Manchester â Chief organiser, Thelma Bartley says the recent staging of the annual Central Jamaica Youth Leadership Breakfast went well. The breakfast programme is aimed at promoting positives values, attitudes and civic pride among young people.read more

