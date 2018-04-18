Caribbean commits to spearheading digital ecosystem, e-Commerce

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, April 18, 2018

BOGOTA, CMC â With the adoption of the Cartagena Declaration, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says regional countries of have approved the eLAC 2020 Digital Agenda.The Cartegena Declaration seeks regional...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
C'bean commits to spearheading digital ecosystem, e-commerce

ECLAC reports jump in region's Internet use

ECLAC wants regional integration promoted beyond trade

ECLAC proposes single digital market for the Caribbean

ECLAC proposes single digital market for the Caribbean

Caribbean countries agree to strengthen cooperation on digital matters

Caribbean reaffirms commitment to cooperate on information society



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival celebrates Year of the Bird

Earth Day: Make more music highlighting issues

The making of Peter Tosh Live at the One Love Peace Concert

First J'can ganja expo

The making of Peter Tosh Live at the One Love Peace Concert

Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day… Action gets underway from 10:30hrs today at Police Sports Club ground

Howard explains radio programming strategy - Statement from Dr Dennis Howard, RJRGLEANER - Communications Group general manager, Radio...

SPORTS more
Footballers In UK, Sweden & Estonia

30 Minute Video: Cycling Grand Prix In Hamilton

Fun Divas Win Open Volleyball Championship

BFA Premier All Stars To Take On Oakville

Footballers In UK, Sweden & Estonia

Terceira Continues Competing In Germany

Terceira Continues Competing In Germany

POLITICS more
Folk want action, not talk

Trinidad opposition plans to blank parliamentary investigation into British consulting firm

Have we begun the journey back to the 1980s?

Operation PRIDE, the PNP and Holness's 20,000 titles

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Bank FA… Timehri crowned champs after draw with Mocha; Shoran James ends with 19...

Agri Minister has no authority to name GuySuCo board

The Music Diaries | 40th anniversary of '78 One Love concert

BUSINESS more
Lisa got some expensive holes wha Soulja Bai gat fuh plug

Wells Fargo fined US$1b for mortgage, auto lending abuses

Francis Wade | Why employees need the power to say 'no'

David Jessop | The Windrush generation

Oran Hall | A career as an investment adviser

Cedric Stephens | A cry for justice, Minister Chuck

PHOTO: New Cable and Wireless CEO

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
'Nude' gunman kills four in Waffle House shooting in, Nashville Tennessee

Missing woman found

Killer whales 'put on a show' in River Clyde

Naked gunman kills three in Waffle House shooting in, Nashville Tennessee

First J'can ganja expo

25 years on from the murder of Stephen Lawrence: 'there is an indescribable pain that will never go'

Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day… Action gets underway from 10:30hrs today at Police Sports Club ground

RELATED STORIES
C'bean commits to spearheading digital ecosystem, e-commerce

ECLAC reports jump in region's Internet use

ECLAC wants regional integration promoted beyond trade

ECLAC proposes single digital market for the Caribbean

ECLAC proposes single digital market for the Caribbean

Caribbean countries agree to strengthen cooperation on digital matters

Caribbean reaffirms commitment to cooperate on information society

RECENT COMMENTS
CH&PA summoning police in Region 6 scam
ROSEMARY: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Barbados set for IDK World Cup
ROSEMARY: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
CH&PA summoning police in Region 6 scam
ROSEMARY: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Barbados set for IDK World Cup
ROSEMARY: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...