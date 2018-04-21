Real ale drinkers reject Camra's bid to support lager for the first time

Telegraph UK - Saturday, April 18, 2018

Real ale drinkers reject Camra's bid to support lager for the first time ALL SECTIONS More Real ale drinkers reject Camra's bid to support lager for the first time Real ale drinkers have rejected a mid to widen Camra's remit Credit: Dan Kitwood 21 April 2018 6:27pm Members of the Campaign for...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Storm in a pint glass: Beer drinkers split over Camra plan to support lager for the first time

Pub that was boarded up five years ago named best in Britain

One in three pubs have closed since the 1970s as beer campaigners warn of more to come

Bob Hawke, beer loving former Australian prime minister, unveils lager in his name

'Last orders please': many unimpressed by Philip Hammond's bid to temporarily soften Budget blow to pubs

Boozer comes back from the brink to be named pub of the year 2017

It's time for a flat tax on alcohol - health campaigners can drink to that 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Avanzce hopes to motivate with new single

Trekar wants to be 'Top Man'

Zyon-I begging for 'Change'

Magnum Xplosion heads to Barbados

Shaggy to perform for - Queen Elizabeth

Capleton for Red Stripe Premier League Finals

Pulse takes it to school

SPORTS more
Club gets a hand

Yogi to bring back boxing

Bermuda Open Volleyball Gets Underway

Videos: Canada U17 Team Defeat Bermuda

Video: ‘Save Of The Game’ By Zakhari Turner

Cycling: Bermuda Grand Prix Day #1 Results

Live Video: Butterfield Grand Prix Road Race

POLITICS more
Cuba reiterates support for CARICOM

May's immigration policy was seen as Nazi-like — ex-official

Editorial: Creativity and innovation on Mother Earth Day

Whisper to Control Unit

Coalition seeks house-to-house registration to sanitize voters’ list

Annual RAM SLAM Pink Ball T/20 Cricket on tomorrow at Lusignan CC

Ex-Central Bank Governor loses case

BUSINESS more
Twenty-four people honoured at National Youth Awards

Lump-sum investing usually works best

Dont make financial promises you cant keep

A.M. Best Affirms Ratings Of Athene Holdings

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting April 21

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 20 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 20 2018

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Chemical weapons inspectors enter Douma two weeks after attack

MISSING: Arliandra Hinds-Edward

Christians claim they are being forced out of Pakistani city by Isil violence

Sir Edward Heath's supporters criticise police chief for 'u-turn' on inquiry

Police Confirm Death Of 62-Year-Old Man

India set to introduce death penalty for child rapists 

Queen marks her 92nd birthday with gun salutes in central London 

RELATED STORIES
Storm in a pint glass: Beer drinkers split over Camra plan to support lager for the first time

Pub that was boarded up five years ago named best in Britain

One in three pubs have closed since the 1970s as beer campaigners warn of more to come

Bob Hawke, beer loving former Australian prime minister, unveils lager in his name

'Last orders please': many unimpressed by Philip Hammond's bid to temporarily soften Budget blow to pubs

Boozer comes back from the brink to be named pub of the year 2017

It's time for a flat tax on alcohol - health campaigners can drink to that 

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...