US$2-trillion trade pact

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, April 18, 2018

Commonwealth leaders yesterday concluded their summit in London with the adoption of a six-point connectivity agenda to boost intra-Commonwealth trade to US$2 trillion by 2030.At the same time, the heads of government agreed to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks and response mechanisms across...read more

