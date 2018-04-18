'Watershed' aims to empower teenage mothers

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, April 18, 2018

It was the statistics that labelled her hometown, St Thomas, as the parish with the highest rate in teenage pregnancy islandwide that propelled 22-year-old Kimberley Thompson to put pen to paper in an attempt to address the sore that was affecting...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Single mother happy she never aborted her child

Shanique Walker: A beacon of hope for teens

Teenage pregnancy rampant in Wakapau

Teen delivers healthy baby boy

Grenada welcomes consultation on teenage pregnancy in the Caribbean

Teenage pregnancy emphasised in UNFPA State of the World Report

Teenage pregnancy on the decline



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Search for Next Miss Belize Begins

Reggae Festival to see changes

Xhosa brings ten sections

Pool Cooler Fete makes big splash

Ajonii promotes new singles

Symatic - off on first overseas tour

Fantan Mojah returns to Sumfest

SPORTS more
T&T avoids Norceca punishment

Holder gives students advice

Sir Viv backs reform push intervention

Joseph and Cornwall making progress in High Performance Program

Concerns Leading Up to the Cycling Federation’s Elections

Jillian Terceira Begins Competing In Germany

Jillian Terceira Begins Competing In Germany

POLITICS more
Ex-Central Bank Governor loses case

If Jagdeo isn’t the nominee, he will largely determine who the candidate is

Ending Guyana’s Race Politics – How did we get here?

This latest investment has given inspiration to others

Concerns Leading Up to the Cycling Federation’s Elections

Commonwealth agrees on new guidelines for observing elections

Fire damages classrooms at St Mary High; MP appeals for help with repairs

BUSINESS more
Ex-Central Bank Governor loses case

Edwards is new UTC executive director

GraceKennedy down by $0.04 to $3.10

LIAT CEO: Taxes on flights too high

Butterfield shares gain 2.9

PSOJ calls on PIOJ to explain growth measures

Reggae Festival to see changes

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
This latest investment has given inspiration to others

2 Teens’ Sex Attackers Charged

Bail for Dumped Shotgun

Honduran Visitor Has Rough Experience: Stabbed and Robbed

Belizean Fisherman Iginio Canto Bacab Remains in Custody in Livingston

Unidentified man shot dead in car

DNA breakthrough brings arrest in one of Britain's longest unsolved child killings

RELATED STORIES
Single mother happy she never aborted her child

Shanique Walker: A beacon of hope for teens

Teenage pregnancy rampant in Wakapau

Teen delivers healthy baby boy

Grenada welcomes consultation on teenage pregnancy in the Caribbean

Teenage pregnancy emphasised in UNFPA State of the World Report

Teenage pregnancy on the decline

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...