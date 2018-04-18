PHOTO: Narrow escape

Jamaica Observer - Friday, April 18, 2018

Three people escaped serious injuries this afternoon after a billboard located at the Gulf Stream Texaco on Half-Way-Tree Road fell on the two vehicles they were seated in.The sign came crashing down on the parked vehicles about 2:35 pm.More information later.read more

