Wife-beater given conditional discharge

Royal Gazette - Friday, April 18, 2018

A 37-year-old man walked free from court today after he was given a six month conditional discharge for beating his wife with his fists and a board. Magistrates Court heard that Morlando Morris attacked his wife over alleged infidelity. The court was told that Morris, of St Georges, stood over...read more

