Bank backs off US share offer

Nation News - Friday, April 18, 2018

FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited (FCIB) has got cold feet. The Barbadian-based bank announced late yesterday that in light of âmarket conditions at this junctureâ it was withdrawing âthe [United...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CIBC Leaving the Caribbean, But FCIB Staying Put

CIBC Leaving the Caribbean, But FCIB Staying Put

CIBC steps off?

FirstCaribbean files for proposed initial public offering in US

FCIB explores potential US stock market listing

FCIB considers US stock market listing

FirstCaribbean confirms it is exploring NYSE listing



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Pool Cooler Fete makes big splash

Ajonii promotes new singles

Symatic - off on first overseas tour

Fantan Mojah returns to Sumfest

Alex to release new album

Chuck Fenda promotes peace through music

Dancers' Paradise: Anica Wood moves for the Lord

SPORTS more
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention in Windies cricket

Young athletes awarded 50,000 in sponsorship

Oliveira and Rowse go for Grand Prix hat-tricks

Lewis, Houston and Smith to star at Permit Meet

Wells returns in Burnley defeat

Bermuda claim dramatic win

$50,000 In Junior Athlete Sponsorships

POLITICS more
Boris Johnson says Britain will support Zimbabwe to return to Commonwealth if elections are fair

Democrats sue Donald Trump's campaign and Russia for interfering in 2016 election

Mitchell urges Commonwealth to complete negotiations under Paris Agreement

After decriminalizing cannabis, Antigua preps full legalization

Gov’t and opposition can work together

PLP Extends Condolences: Christopher Family

Grays Green Community Centre to be named after Baldwin Spencer

BUSINESS more
Weh Dem Up To?: Noddy Virtue steadfastly working on debut album

Bond insurers ILS another first for Bermuda

Moroccan-themed market launches

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 19 2018

Results Of Bank Of Butterfield AGM Vote

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 19 2018

Craig Barley Joins Butterfield Bahamas

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Remembering Columbine 19 years later

NWA to put tow services along Mandela Highway

US Coast Guard nabs suspected smugglers, millions of dollars in drugs seized

US cops prepare for crackdown on 'weed day'

Bermuda claim dramatic win

Man pulls firearm in NCB branch

Chuck Fenda promotes peace through music

RELATED STORIES
CIBC Leaving the Caribbean, But FCIB Staying Put

CIBC Leaving the Caribbean, But FCIB Staying Put

CIBC steps off?

FirstCaribbean files for proposed initial public offering in US

FCIB explores potential US stock market listing

FCIB considers US stock market listing

FirstCaribbean confirms it is exploring NYSE listing

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...