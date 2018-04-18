A leader of tomorrow

Royal Gazette - Friday, April 18, 2018

LtigtTrain up a child in the way they should grow and when they get older they will not depart from itltigt ltbgtProverbs 226ltbgtAll of us have grown up with others in our community and often attended school together. At times you realise these people and their families are part of your...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Team New Zealand one win from Oracle rematch

Race-by-race Oracle create gap at the top

Race-by-race Resurgent Artemis hand Oracle first defeat

The nuisance drug decriminalise it but we must never legalise it

Swan pounces after Eagles waste quick start

Bermuda for Bermudians

Bermuda for Bermudians



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sumfest 2018 introduces sponsors, artistes to New York

Reggae, house music and yoga intersect at Tmrw.Tday Culture Festival

Caribbean Artist Breaks His Silence as International Music Heavyweights Benefit from Caribbean’s Culture and Sound

Javada feels brand new

Finding Savannah a home

Freddie, Etana live up to billing

Kisko Amari ready to lead way

SPORTS more
Video: April 20th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Young Athletes To Feature In Medal Ceremony

Young Athletes To Feature In Medal Ceremony

Football execs lend helping hand to families of football officials

House arrest lifted for football officials

One big family - CMRC, Jamaica Race Drivers Club join to stage major meet at JamWest

Tanya Lee | The Marlon Samuels saga

POLITICS more
PLP Extends Condolences: Christopher Family

Grays Green Community Centre to be named after Baldwin Spencer

The landmark Shanique Myrie case

Avoid dirty money, ombudsman warns candidates

Tufton scoffs at Opposition's call for inquiry into CRH crisis

Heritage and Stabilisation Fund at US$5,888.6m

Volleyball Federation faces sanctions

BUSINESS more
Bond insurers ILS another first for Bermuda

Moroccan-themed market launches

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 19 2018

Results Of Bank Of Butterfield AGM Vote

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 19 2018

Craig Barley Joins Butterfield Bahamas

Results Of Bank Of Butterfield AGM Vote

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Police Recover Firearm After High Speed Chase

Video: April 20th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Mary Berry: I was arrested at the airport and put in a cell

Last day for the PSC to act or be sued by suspended top cop

House arrest lifted for football officials

US judge refuses to suppress lottery scam suspect's statements

Third Corporate Area taxi operator killed in over a week

RELATED STORIES
Team New Zealand one win from Oracle rematch

Race-by-race Oracle create gap at the top

Race-by-race Resurgent Artemis hand Oracle first defeat

The nuisance drug decriminalise it but we must never legalise it

Swan pounces after Eagles waste quick start

Bermuda for Bermudians

Bermuda for Bermudians

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...