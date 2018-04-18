Utility companies paid over $129M in compensation in 2017

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, April 18, 2018

The Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) is reporting that last year customers of utility companies were paid a total of $129,383,876.97 in compensation as a result of breaches of the Guaranteed Standards as well as credits and compensation...read more

Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
Training workshop for coconut vendors
National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
IMF issues warning to Jamaica
Students' science expo coming
Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
