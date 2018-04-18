Rock climbing pioneer vows to return

Royal Gazette - Thursday, April 18, 2018

An American once hailed as the worlds top rock climber said Bermudas cliffs were world class after a recent visit to the island. Henry Barber, now 64, scaled some of the islands highest cliffs thanks to his involvement in a book being written by local climber and author Grant Farquhar. Mr...read more

