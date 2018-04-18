Almost a third of the Great Barrier Reef's coral died in 'catastrophic' heatwave, study finds 

Telegraph UK - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Professor Hughes previously compared the bleaching to an ongoing, slow-motion train wreck , warning: This will change the Great Barrier Reef forever. The study added the increasing prevalence of post-bleaching mass mortality of corals represents a fundamental challenge to the long-term future of...read more

