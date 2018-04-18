Ex-Belize F.M. Not Impressed

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Senior attorney Lisa Shoman, who has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Said Musaâs administration and has been an ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guats revoke corruption boss’ visa; name ex-Belize ambassador deputy for foreign affairs

P.M. Says Lisa Shoman Under IDB Investigation for Elrington Comments

Lisa Shoman Tells P.M. to Reject Elrington’s ‘No Borders’ Comment

I.D.B. Taps Lisa Shoman for Administrative Tribunal…

Shoman Disagrees with Foreign Minister on Sarstoon Annexation

Will Assad Shoman be Hired by Barrow Administration?

BTV Welcomes Senator Shoman on Expedition



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Calling the Next Miss Belize Universe

Kiddie Carnival/Soca Bowl Family Fun Day

Kiddie Carnival/Soca Bowl Family Fun Day

Motown Revue Show Set For This Weekend

Jazz ‘n Creole 2018 is on

Leading the way for blind people

Arts Centre’s ‘Sea And Sky’ Opens On April 22

SPORTS more
Swimming solo - Atkinson discusses Commonwealth Games disappointment, - diversity in swimming

Cougars roar in South Carolina

Carifta stars Bascombe, Wallace, Rogers on show

Lawrence: Young players not ready

Super League champs cry victimisation

Photos: Fiqre Crockwell Super 6 Cricket Expo

Photos: Pacers Track Easter Sprint Challenge

POLITICS more
Kiddie Carnival/Soca Bowl Family Fun Day

Montague invites Opposition to discuss UC Rusal operations

Candidates for April 27 by-elections sign Code of Political Conduct

Cuban tradesmen to assist with DSC repairs

St. Lucia PM says Caribbean leaders will hold UK to promises on Windrush generation

Bitcoin heist suspect escapes to Sweden 'on board flight with Iceland's prime minister'

High Court rules in favor of gov’t in general election complaint

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares slip 2.3

Airline alliance promises lower fares, easier travel

BMA Highlights Bermuda Market At RIMS

How can women achieve work-life balance?

Stepping into a brave new fintech world

Burt Bermuda home of insurance innovation

Storage company sees strong demand

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Surrender, suspect urged

System too soft on violent crime

East Bank ‘Highway’ and the Police role

Man shot in Guyana now stabbed dead in New York

Linden taxi driver still in police custody for killing motorcyclist …Residents and commuters call for speed bumps

Woman, son charged after cops find gun under kitchen counter

More illegal drugs found at the airport

RELATED STORIES
Guats revoke corruption boss’ visa; name ex-Belize ambassador deputy for foreign affairs

P.M. Says Lisa Shoman Under IDB Investigation for Elrington Comments

Lisa Shoman Tells P.M. to Reject Elrington’s ‘No Borders’ Comment

I.D.B. Taps Lisa Shoman for Administrative Tribunal…

Shoman Disagrees with Foreign Minister on Sarstoon Annexation

Will Assad Shoman be Hired by Barrow Administration?

BTV Welcomes Senator Shoman on Expedition

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...