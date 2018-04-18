Leaders make lasting commitment on malaria

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Leaders make lasting commitment on malaria ALL SECTIONS More Leaders make lasting commitment on malaria Leaders pledged to halve the number of malaria cases over the next five years Credit: Carl Knoderer/EyeEm 18 April 2018 10:34pm Leaders from countries devastated by malaria have pledged nearly...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 18 April 2018

Barbara Bush: a life in pictures

'I lost two years of my education to malaria'

'In Nigeria you can never escape malaria'

'Imagine the worst flu you've ever had and times it by 10'

Commonwealth leaders pledge to renew fight against malaria

Ghana, Kenya and Malawi chosen to test world's first malaria vaccine in huge trial on young children 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jazz ‘n Creole 2018 is on

Leading the way for blind people

Arts Centre’s ‘Sea And Sky’ Opens On April 22

Girlie finds Mr Handsome

Ras Bogle samples classic on new single

Intence blames crime on 'fake friends'

Michael Star wants to trod his own path

SPORTS more
Photos: Fiqre Crockwell Super 6 Cricket Expo

Photos: Pacers Track Easter Sprint Challenge

Photos: Fiqre Crockwell Super 6 Cricket Expo

Duchess of Cornwall hails The Archers in helping to lift 'shroud of silence' about domestic abuse

Julian Fellowes: how Old Etonians took on the working classes at football - and lost

First ambidextrous games to be held

Roach leaving for England stint

POLITICS more
Candidates for April 27 by-elections sign Code of Political Conduct

Cuban tradesmen to assist with DSC repairs

St. Lucia PM says Caribbean leaders will hold UK to promises on Windrush generation

Bitcoin heist suspect escapes to Sweden 'on board flight with Iceland's prime minister'

High Court rules in favor of gov’t in general election complaint

Antigua and Barbuda PM apologises to Rastafarians

Erdogan calls snap elections in Turkey amid crackdown on dissent

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares slip 2.3

Airline alliance promises lower fares, easier travel

BMA Highlights Bermuda Market At RIMS

How can women achieve work-life balance?

Stepping into a brave new fintech world

Burt Bermuda home of insurance innovation

Storage company sees strong demand

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

CRIME more
Public urged to cooperate at checkpoints in St Catherine SOE

Hit-and-run victim dies

Sacked police officer keeps pension after disciplinary hearing is delayed

Police give green light to anti-royal wedding protesters

Bus & Truck Collision On Hamilton, No Injuries

Ganja valued nearly $1m seized at Kingston Freeport Terminal

St Thomas mason held with ganja at NMIA

RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 18 April 2018

Barbara Bush: a life in pictures

'I lost two years of my education to malaria'

'In Nigeria you can never escape malaria'

'Imagine the worst flu you've ever had and times it by 10'

Commonwealth leaders pledge to renew fight against malaria

Ghana, Kenya and Malawi chosen to test world's first malaria vaccine in huge trial on young children 

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...