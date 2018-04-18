Media work suspended to honour Ira Philip

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

Governments communications department will suspend media activity tomorrow to honour the late journalist Ira Philip. David Burt, the Premier, said he deeply regretted he would be unable to attend Mr Philips funeral service at the Anglican Cathedral in Hamilton. But he added To mark his life of...read more

