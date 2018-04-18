Not 'bright' enough for a primary school?

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

There is a dangerous, yet largely ignored trend taking place in many of Jamaica's primary schools â the discriminatory practice of selecting children for enrolment based on their academic competencies. Admittedly, this is hardly new; private schools have been doing this for years....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ministry of Education strengthens public awareness for PEP

#redflag: Cautions on early childhood assessment

New Teaching Framework For Govt. Schools

JTA: Address learning deficiencies!

MOE’s Student Assessment Unit fulfilling its mandate — McLean

ECC to assess 4-year-olds' readiness for primary education

SEA changes rocking education boat



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Seaforth is best of the bands!

Cornel Campbell's still a Gorgon

Snow puts spin on Informer

Jamaica Observer journalist recognized

Rototom Sunsplash marks milestone

All excellent at Shortwood

Reggae Boyz hold firm as T&T slip in rankings

SPORTS more
Tears of grief

GFF Elite League Season III… Ann’s Grove and Den Amstel win on Sunday

Put aside your differences and work for Cricket Development – BCB President urges Clubs

Boxers stranded in China en route home from XXI Commonwealth Games

Bounty Paper Towels Second Division Hockey Leagues… SHC and GCC maintain their undefeated status when play continued on Sunday.

Road to Mecca V at Cash… Bounty Colts win five straight to qualify for semifinal

Reggae Boyz hold firm as T&T slip in rankings

POLITICS more
Zuckerberg must be regulated

Anger in Britain, France

Jamaica to head Commonwealth Youth Council as elections get under way

PM meets with Shell executives

Dillon, Cato, Cyrus to lead Warriors against Panama

In Belize, Will Political Parties Work Together?

Keith Smith passes on

BUSINESS more
EU asks WTO for safeguards over US steel, aluminium tariffs

Jamaican economy remains on track — IMF

World Bank, UWI discuss blue economy today

JamaicaEye gets strong support from private sector

OWTU warns against WGTL sale

Declines in all TTSE indices

PM meets with Shell executives

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
South Africa authorities raid Gupta property over graft

Gov't denies moving to establish police state in Dominica

Tears of grief

JamaicaEye gets strong support from private sector

Correctional Services distances itself from McLean's alleged sex escapades

Russia to allow chemical weapons inspectors into Douma amid concerns attack site has been 'tampered with'

Make-up artists granted bail for wounding each other

RELATED STORIES
Ministry of Education strengthens public awareness for PEP

#redflag: Cautions on early childhood assessment

New Teaching Framework For Govt. Schools

JTA: Address learning deficiencies!

MOE’s Student Assessment Unit fulfilling its mandate — McLean

ECC to assess 4-year-olds' readiness for primary education

SEA changes rocking education boat

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Respice Finem: Story Of The Berkeley Institute
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Dean Jones resigns as JLP's Yallahs chairman, out of by-election contention
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Social media, Internet influence up for discussion at seminar
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Caribbean groups hail sexual rights ruling in T&T, call for leadership and legal services
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Dogs Following Kayaker Prompts Concern
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Training workshop for coconut vendors
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

National Teams Named For Volleyball Open
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

IMF issues warning to Jamaica
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Students’ science expo coming
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...

Loren Hotel To Host Rothschild Dinner In May
ROSEMARY: I basically think we all don't have to all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to get...