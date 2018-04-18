UK committee to summon Overseas Territories

Royal Gazette - Monday, April 18, 2018

Ministers from the Bermuda Government are to be asked to give evidence before British MPs as part of a probe into tax avoidance and evasion. The sub-committee of the Treasury Select Committee launched its investigation in the wake of the Panama and Paradise Papers leaks. John Mann, Labour MP...read more

