Sunday, April 18, 2018

Dominica is one of the most disaster-prone regions in the world, and continues to be vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes. Fifteen Caribbean islands are among the top 25 countries affected by tropical cyclone disasters. The probability of a hurricane...read more

