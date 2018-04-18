Roban attends space commerce conference

Royal Gazette - Sunday, April 18, 2018

The Government is seeking to attract space-related business to the island, according to Walter Roban the Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs. Mr Roban heads tomorrow with technical officers to the 34th space symposium in Colorado, where he will represent Bermuda on a panel for...read more

