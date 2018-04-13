Freemasons' symbol will appear on fire engines after controversial donation 

Telegraph UK - Friday, April 18, 2018

Freemasons' symbol will appear on fire engines after controversial donation ALL SECTIONS More Freemasons' symbol will appear on fire engines after controversial donation The society has donated to the fire service 13 April 2018 11:13pm The London Fire Brigade has been criticised for accepting a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Two dead, five ill after 'carbon monoxide leak' in London

Two men dead after Edgware 'carbon monoxide leak'

Lives put at risk by ambulance crews filling up vehicles with wrong fuel

Decorated undercover police officer accuses Freemasons of blocking his career

Freemasons leader appeals for end to 'discrimination' of members

Yes, we have a handshake, but it’s no secret, insist Freemasons

Police officer among injured after house explosion



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Whitmore back in charge of Reggae Boyz

Jamaicans on jury panel for International Reggae Poster Competition

The original Tabitha

Inaugural Regency Carnival

Jazz ‘n Creole 2018 cancelled

Spanish Town can rebound - Hitman Walle

Quick Cook gets buzz with new single

SPORTS more
Whitmore back in charge of Reggae Boyz

Bermuda Athletes Represent St Johnsbury

Bermuda Athletes Represent St Johnsbury

Motocross Racing To Take Place This Sunday

THE KSCHRONICLES: Other people’s perception of you is none of your concern

Quality Gymnasts Compete Locally & Overseas

Two Indian athletes kicked out of Commonwealths over needle find

POLITICS more
ICO: Initial Coin Offering Legislation Tabled

App launched to boost citizen participation in SE St Andrew projects

Politician from Angela Merkel's party 'open to talks with AfD'

UPP says leaked report was done ‘voluntarily’

Criminals can claim 'right to be forgotten' following landmark Google case 

'Bridge a go slow we up' - Three Miles windshield wipers seek work

Landmark initial coin offering bill tabled

BUSINESS more
One shares add 79 cents

CARICOM Secretary General says CSME is a “work in progress”

Monday: All Talk In St. George’s Will Be Closed

One Advises Of Service Interruption Next Week

COK going big on microcredit ... As Assamba leads recovery from $700m losses

Get There negotiating equity partnership with AIS - Looks to Quisk as payment portal for rideshare fares

Get There negotiating equity partnership with AIS - Looks to Quisk as payment portal for rideshare fares

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Trump vows to back law to protect marijuana industry

Police raid and seize documents from assistant superintendent’s home

12-guage shotgun among firearms seized this week

TODSS condemns murder of 'robot' taxi driver

Top cop says his suspension is unlawful

Senior cop suspended amid passport probe

Bomb disposal experts at prison in Peterborough amid ongoing incident

RELATED STORIES
Two dead, five ill after 'carbon monoxide leak' in London

Two men dead after Edgware 'carbon monoxide leak'

Lives put at risk by ambulance crews filling up vehicles with wrong fuel

Decorated undercover police officer accuses Freemasons of blocking his career

Freemasons leader appeals for end to 'discrimination' of members

Yes, we have a handshake, but it’s no secret, insist Freemasons

Police officer among injured after house explosion

RECENT COMMENTS
Several state boards appointed for 2018
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Several state boards appointed for 2018
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...