City Hall moves to clamp down on wash bay operators

Kaieteur News - Friday, April 18, 2018

The MAYOR and City Council of Georgetown is working to regularize and implement service fees for wash bay operators throughout the city. Representatives of the Council met with several wash bay operators on Wednesday in an attempt to charge for the usage of the facilities, which fall under the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
GWI installing meters on neighbours in car wash clampdown

City vows to get tough with errant hotels, guest houses

Over $127M collected during City Council’s amnesty period

Operators scramble to get in order as drones’ regulations announced

City Hall tek child abuse to new heights

The names listed here owe City Council millions in rates and taxes

PAC to increase monitoring in Kaieteur Park as Joint Services leave



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Good weather has a role in wine production

The theory of bold and bright

Women in the street or in the Church?

AFTER 12: Sweet for days — Xodus Soaka!

Stevie G has big dreams

Talk it out!

5 Questions with Jane MacGizmo - Old soul, new beat

SPORTS more
Two Indian athletes kicked out of Commonwealths over needle find

MUSIC AND MORE: Rebuilding the silly event season

Bermuda To Host C.U.T. Games In July

Bermuda To Host C.U.T. Games In July

Young Caribbean athletes are Bermuda-bound

Commonwealth Games 2018 | Silver for Williams, bronze for Thompson in sprint hurdles

Patton secures place in Youth Worlds

POLITICS more
Landmark initial coin offering bill tabled

PM Holness on working overseas trip to South America, Europe

UWP vows to outlaw “floor crossing”

Meeting on PNP councillors changes nothing, says Mayor

EDITORIAL: Where do we apply for a ‘pot’ license?

Nawaz Sharif: Former Pakistani PM barred from politics for life

Shame on you, Prime Minister!

BUSINESS more
COK going big on microcredit ... As Assamba leads recovery from $700m losses

Get There negotiating equity partnership with AIS - Looks to Quisk as payment portal for rideshare fares

Get There negotiating equity partnership with AIS - Looks to Quisk as payment portal for rideshare fares

Sea Cadets, Soltrino, Restless Native At Expo

Bermuda to stage Canada captive roadshow

Island businessman in mentor role at Cornell

Charger ports boosting Twizys success

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Sir Cliff Richard tells High Court seeing TV footage of police searching his flat was 'like watching burglars'

India outrage mounts over gang rape, murder of 8-y-o

St Lucia starts process of returning prisoners to BVI and TCI

Vic Brewster passes

Crane hauls crashed car out of yard

Video: April 13th Bernews Morning Newsflash

 Probation service failed to protect woman who complained her convicted murderer ex-partner was trying to kill her

RELATED STORIES
GWI installing meters on neighbours in car wash clampdown

City vows to get tough with errant hotels, guest houses

Over $127M collected during City Council’s amnesty period

Operators scramble to get in order as drones’ regulations announced

City Hall tek child abuse to new heights

The names listed here owe City Council millions in rates and taxes

PAC to increase monitoring in Kaieteur Park as Joint Services leave

RECENT COMMENTS
Several state boards appointed for 2018
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Several state boards appointed for 2018
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...