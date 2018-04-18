This Day in History — April 13

Jamaica Observer - Friday, April 18, 2018

Today is the 103rd day of 2018. There are 262 days left in the year.TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT1981: Washington Post reporter Janet Cooke receives a Pulitzer Prize for her feature about an eight-year-old heroin addict named âJimmyâ. Cooke relinquishes the prize two days later, admitting she...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
This Day in History — April 10

This Day in History — April 13

This Day in History - April 13

Today is Thursday, Oct. 25, the 299th day of 2012. There are 67 days left in the year.

This Day in History - April 13

This Day in History - April 10

This Day in History



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Women in the street or in the Church?

AFTER 12: Sweet for days — Xodus Soaka!

Stevie G has big dreams

Talk it out!

5 Questions with Jane MacGizmo - Old soul, new beat

I-Octane wants to conquer the globe

Singer Samory I calls for unity

SPORTS more
Latest Commercial Bowling League Results

National Athlete Apologises, Sets New National Record

Blackhawks beat Golden Eagles as Super40 semis are decided

'Run for a cause' - Fraser-Pryce urges support for 5k Route

President’s Guard overcome TSU as COP T20 continues

Poolorama Dominos tourney at Malteenoes on Sunday

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Inter Block Football… Ogle Street needle Central for opening win

POLITICS more
EDITORIAL: Where do we apply for a ‘pot’ license?

Nawaz Sharif: Former Pakistani PM barred from politics for life

Shame on you, Prime Minister!

Holness calls for 'sincerity' in ZOSO debate

Former St Lucia PM threatens lawsuit over multi-billion dollar project

St Kitts promotes citizenship programme to Dubai and Hong Kong

Singer Samory I calls for unity

BUSINESS more
LOM Financial April Share Repurchases

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 12 2018

LOM Financial April Share Repurchases

Everest Re Group Expect $100M In Losses

A.M. Best Upgrades Ratings Of Nissan Global

Digicel NBA Jumpstart to shoot off this weekend

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 12 2018

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Latest Commercial Bowling League Results

Drug bust accused due in court today

Immigration officer makes bail on drug, gun and ammo charges

Massiah: Time to clean the force

EDITORIAL: Where do we apply for a ‘pot’ license?

National Athlete Apologises, Sets New National Record

Digicel NBA Jumpstart to shoot off this weekend

RELATED STORIES
This Day in History — April 10

This Day in History — April 13

This Day in History - April 13

Today is Thursday, Oct. 25, the 299th day of 2012. There are 67 days left in the year.

This Day in History - April 13

This Day in History - April 10

This Day in History

RECENT COMMENTS
Several state boards appointed for 2018
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Several state boards appointed for 2018
HARRY: never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it, all this hacker asked for were a few information on my partner to got into the phone. I immediately contacted him...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...