Citrus Revamps after Diminishing Production

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, April 18, 2018

Belizeâs citrus industry has been on the decline. Productivity has diminished significantly over the past years. This reduced production is consistent with global trends with global citrus producers in decline. [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Belize U-15 National Basketball Team Heads to COCABA

Panama Shakes Hands with Belize on 2-Year Cooperation Agreement

Honoring Campeche Champions Future Shock

Re-Registration Exercise, I.C.J. Campaign Take Significant Funding Cuts

Customs Talks Improving Business

Onward, upward and together at last – the citrus industry

Shrimp Farming Tries to Rebound, But Difficulties Remain



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: City Food Festival Wine & Chocolate

Photos: City Food Festival Wine & Chocolate

Live Video: Preschool Cultural Fashion Show

Allied World Community Day On April 22

ANNOUNCEMENT: Bouyon Inc hails panel discussion as a success, says thankyou

Carnival Queen competition dubbed 'outdated' as it fails to attract a single entrant

‘Your Cake Diva’ Set To Take On Bermuda

SPORTS more
'Run for a cause' - Fraser-Pryce urges support for 5k - Route

Messi, Ronaldo and the big occasion

A good day for bankers

Mayberry fuels annual School Swim Meet

'I knew he would go down' - Yeyo secures 21 seconds TKO win over Canadian

UDC seeks investor in Sumfest venue

Sprint hurdlers lead Gold Coast medal rush

POLITICS more
Big Dreams for Returning Youth Ambassadors

Hugo Patt Didn’t Mind Being P.M. for 4 Days

McKenzie condemns behaviour of PNP councillors in St Thomas

T&T gov't to appeal High Court ruling on buggery law

House begins debate on Procurement Bill

Prime Minister leaves for working visit overseas

Parliament: Order Of Business For April 13th

BUSINESS more
COK Sodality going big on micro credit

IPrint Digital acquires National Outdoor Advertising

Chinapoo joins Massy Holdings

HMB shifts to secondary mortgages

First Caribbean closes at $9

BSX Insurance Index surges

PSOJ encouraged there is priority for public sector rationalisation

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
August Town welcomes project 'GOLD'

US model says she wanted to 'punch Cosby in face after rape'

HMB shifts to secondary mortgages

Putting the “Community” in Policing

“Hard Rock’s” Accused Killer to be Tried for Murder

Accused in Canadian Rape Case Out on Bail

Dean Nembhard a Gunman’s Target in Lake

RELATED STORIES
Belize U-15 National Basketball Team Heads to COCABA

Panama Shakes Hands with Belize on 2-Year Cooperation Agreement

Honoring Campeche Champions Future Shock

Re-Registration Exercise, I.C.J. Campaign Take Significant Funding Cuts

Customs Talks Improving Business

Onward, upward and together at last – the citrus industry

Shrimp Farming Tries to Rebound, But Difficulties Remain

RECENT COMMENTS
White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

RECENT COMMENTS
White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...