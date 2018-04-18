Harvey, Irma, Maria, Nate Storm Names Retired

Bernews - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Due to the extensive damage caused in the United States and Caribbean last year, the World Meteorological Organization has officially retired four...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Maria among 2017’s retired storm names

‘Extremely Active’ 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast

Hurricane records broken in 2017

Matthew & Otto Retired From Storm Name List

Erika among storm names retired by WMO

Hurricane Name “Sandy” Officially Retired



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: City Food Festival Wine & Chocolate

Photos: City Food Festival Wine & Chocolate

Live Video: Preschool Cultural Fashion Show

Allied World Community Day On April 22

ANNOUNCEMENT: Bouyon Inc hails panel discussion as a success, says thankyou

Carnival Queen competition dubbed 'outdated' as it fails to attract a single entrant

‘Your Cake Diva’ Set To Take On Bermuda

SPORTS more
Tennis Results: Bermuda Breeze USTA Day #2

Tennis Results: Bermuda Breeze USTA Day #2

Hope named one of Wisden's top five cricketers of the year

UWP Roseau Central Constituency Association wishes Joseph Isaac ‘good riddance’

Dominican Long Jumper disappointed with her efforts

Winnie Mandela's 'football club': a blot on her legacy

South teams suffer losses

POLITICS more
House begins debate on Procurement Bill

Prime Minister leaves for working visit overseas

Parliament: Order Of Business For April 13th

Parliament: Order Of Business For April 13th

Paulwell concerned about US Sanctions on UC Rusal

Establishment of Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs “a good move” says Bishop

The new look cabinet

BUSINESS more
BSX Insurance Index surges

PSOJ encouraged there is priority for public sector rationalisation

PSOJ encouraged by news of rationalising of public bodies

Glasford Appointed: Financial Assistance Director

Bermuda Business Forums To Be Held In Canada

80% Would Like International Mailing Address

Establishment of Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs “a good move” says Bishop

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Psycho -- psychiatrist, residents in St Thomas paint disturbing picture of St Thomas butcher

PSOJ encouraged there is priority for public sector rationalisation

JCF reports 5.1% reduction in murders

PSOJ encouraged by news of rationalising of public bodies

Man gets jail term for having screwdriver

Driving after swizzle leads to road ban

Police probing claims murder accused left prison 19 times to have sex at Kingston guest houses

RELATED STORIES
Maria among 2017’s retired storm names

‘Extremely Active’ 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast

Hurricane records broken in 2017

Matthew & Otto Retired From Storm Name List

Erika among storm names retired by WMO

Hurricane Name “Sandy” Officially Retired

RECENT COMMENTS
White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

RECENT COMMENTS
White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...