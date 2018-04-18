RDC hosting open farm workshop on growing lettuce

Nation News - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Barbadians interested in learning how to grow their own lettuce now have the opportunity to do so. This is because the Rural Development Commission (RDC) will be conducting a workshop on Lettuce Production...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Grow what you eat seminar on best crops for environment

‘Grow what you eat’ Open Farm workshops start in St Joseph

‘Grow What You Eat Programme’ to reach all on the island

Registration still open for productivity sessions

Fogging schedule October 16 to 20

Fogging Schedule April 10 to 13

Fogging Schedule November 23 to 27



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Your Cake Diva’ Set To Take On Bermuda

Festival a benefit, says West Hams Raimes

Fame! Debbie will remember their names

Calabash to feature int'l female poets laureate

Airbnb helps Carnival in Jamaica revel in tourist record - Visitors stayed as far as Trelawny to attend Kgn events

Plans in high gear for 'Trelawny Got Soul'

A female 'bash'

SPORTS more
Commonwealth Games 2018 | Gold for Russell, Hyde secures bronze

Commonwealth Games 2018 | Jackson wins 200m silver, Thompson disappoints

Photos & Results: BNA Elimination Tournament

Breeze USTA Championships Gets Underway

Photos & Results: BNA Elimination Tournament

Breeze USTA Championships Gets Underway

Photos: Ludwig Cann 10K Road Running Race

POLITICS more
Former China political star who sought to ‘usurp’ Xi Jinping admits to graft

Tucker in the frame at Berkeley art show

SVG police confirm a probe but local authorities have nothing official

TTMA: Taxes and cuts hurting business

Minister Cudjoe focuses on leadership, direction

To resign or not to resign?

T&T president denies refusing to appoint minister

BUSINESS more
BF&M Net Income For 2017: $3.7 Million

BF&M Net Income For 2017: $3.7 Million

AM Best upgrades Nissans captive

DHL Express opens Dockyard location

High hopes for cruise season in Dockyard

BFM profit falls in year of record claims

Regulation plans attract crypto-business

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
US customs agents nab J'can woman with cocaine at JFK

Police fear increased tension over floral tributes to dead burglar 

Scotland Yard raid sees 'corrupted children' of the MDP gang responsible for violence and drugs on London's streets arrested

Man banned for East End crash

Crime victims win bigger payouts

Most certainly not the breakfast of champions

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wants to give victims his inheritance to 'help heal the community', according to lawyers

RELATED STORIES
Grow what you eat seminar on best crops for environment

‘Grow what you eat’ Open Farm workshops start in St Joseph

‘Grow What You Eat Programme’ to reach all on the island

Registration still open for productivity sessions

Fogging schedule October 16 to 20

Fogging Schedule April 10 to 13

Fogging Schedule November 23 to 27

RECENT COMMENTS
White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

RECENT COMMENTS
White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
Mia Thomas: Are you suffering financially? Or do you need urgent cash to pay your bills, or medications? Do not worry anymore because there is a lot that can solve all your problems without stress. You can...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...