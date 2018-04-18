Emmanuel Macron launches charm offensive to counter wave of protests in France

Telegraph UK - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Emmanuel Macron launches charm offensive to counter wave of protests in France ALL SECTIONS More Emmanuel Macron launches charm offensive to counter wave of protests in France Emmanuel Macron to give two major interviews this week to defend reforms amid protests Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Macron warned 'France beheads its king' in new Hollande book

Clashes erupt in huge police operation to oust eco-warriors in western France

France's 'scandalous' approach to autism to be totally overhauled, government promises

Emmanuel Macron in hot water over use of English term ‘bottom-up’

France faces spring of discontent as workers fight Emmanuel Macron’s reforms 

Francois Hollande savages former protege Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms as 'useless sacrifices'

French election reaction: Emmanuel Macron hailed as 'France's John F Kennedy' as he fights with Marine Le Pen for presidency



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Calabash to feature int'l female poets laureate

Airbnb helps Carnival in Jamaica revel in tourist record - Visitors stayed as far as Trelawny to attend Kgn events

Plans in high gear for 'Trelawny Got Soul'

A female 'bash'

High-energy set from the University Chorale

Sean Paul makes appeal to save dad

Schools march to band final

SPORTS more
Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Cricket head defends ‘Bouncing,’ says association open to dialogue

National Athlete Vents On Social Media

South lifts Shell U-17 titles

Richards Hunts Gold Coast Gold

Toco ready to defend school honour

Griffith goes after Sambo gold

POLITICS more
SVG police confirm a probe but local authorities have nothing official

TTMA: Taxes and cuts hurting business

Minister Cudjoe focuses on leadership, direction

To resign or not to resign?

T&T president denies refusing to appoint minister

Brady evicted from rented Cherry Garden house

Barbados not new to Sputnik news

BUSINESS more
Offshore Deals In 2017 Outpace Previous Year

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 11 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 11 2018

TTMA: Taxes and cuts hurting business

NGL shares down by $0.18

Aquaterra installs first CSP platform offshore

Region moves to block improperly labeled imported meat

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wants to give victims his inheritance to 'help heal the community', according to lawyers

Sir Cliff Richard arrives at High Court for legal battle with BBC over coverage of police raid

LA prosecutors consider 1992 sexual assault allegation against Kevin Spacey

Guyanese man convicted for overstaying

National Athlete Vents On Social Media

Editorial: Happy with HAPI

SVG police confirm a probe but local authorities have nothing official

RELATED STORIES
Macron warned 'France beheads its king' in new Hollande book

Clashes erupt in huge police operation to oust eco-warriors in western France

France's 'scandalous' approach to autism to be totally overhauled, government promises

Emmanuel Macron in hot water over use of English term ‘bottom-up’

France faces spring of discontent as workers fight Emmanuel Macron’s reforms 

Francois Hollande savages former protege Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms as 'useless sacrifices'

French election reaction: Emmanuel Macron hailed as 'France's John F Kennedy' as he fights with Marine Le Pen for presidency

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and Facebook, what let me knowing...

Security guard killed at Thompson Town High School
k.carty: this has been sad since ive not heard anything about this shoot out again since in october no...

Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...