Pope Francis comes face to face with shaggy llamas in middle of St Peter's Square

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Pope Francis comes face to face with shaggy llamas in middle of St Peter's Square ALL SECTIONS More Pope Francis comes face to face with shaggy llamas in middle of St Peter's Square Pope Francis met the llamas during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican Credit: Andrew...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pope Francis urges young people to speak out against elders

Former Pope Benedict XVI says he is increasingly frail and in last phase of his life

Pictures of the Day: 16 October 2017

Donald Trump meets with critic Pope Francis at the Vatican

Vatican orders British former head of Knights of Malta to stay away from election of successor in Rome

Palm Sunday: Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Vatican

Carmona, family visit Vatican



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ocean Rock Launches ‘Healing Bermuda’ Book

Experience some art at the Marine Expo

The Cake Diva is coming

Tourism boom for Kingston

More heat on Howard

After 12: Xodus Soaka...paint, more paint, water and fun

Pearson hailed as true gentleman

SPORTS more
Webb hungry for more after first big event

Smith in foul mood after tenth-place finish

Commonwealth Games 2018 | Silver for Le-Roy, bronze for McPherson in 400m

CedarBridge Basketballers Wins Championship

Duffy Withdraws From Commonwealth Cycling

Women’s U/17 Team: Akinstall Replaces Masters

CedarBridge Basketballers Wins Championship

POLITICS more
German billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub vanishes on Swiss Alps skiing trip

BBCs Stuart pays tribute to Philip

Canadian discovers secret about slave roots

If loving you is wrong,I dont wanna be Right

EDITORIAL: Political practicality

Audley 'Man A Yaad' Shaw is an unsung patriot

Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria's anti-graft president

BUSINESS more
Column: Considerations For Ageing-Workforce

Viva Aiming To Innovate Mortgage Financing

Defending against employee theft

Confidentiality key for online adult store

Start-up aims to disrupt mortgage industry

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 10 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 10 2018

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Video: April 11th Bernews Morning Newsflash

CedarBridge Basketballers Wins Championship

Australian party girl who faked cancer to get donations from friends and family jailed for ‘despicable’ scam

Defending against employee theft

Police investigate spiked drinks

Call for halfway house

Trump meltdown over Cohen raid self-defeatist

RELATED STORIES
Pope Francis urges young people to speak out against elders

Former Pope Benedict XVI says he is increasingly frail and in last phase of his life

Pictures of the Day: 16 October 2017

Donald Trump meets with critic Pope Francis at the Vatican

Vatican orders British former head of Knights of Malta to stay away from election of successor in Rome

Palm Sunday: Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Vatican

Carmona, family visit Vatican

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.