Mayors' conference to bolster relations among Caribbean cities

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

MAYORS attending the inaugural Caribbean Conference of Mayors at The University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters at the Mona campus yesterday attended the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) council meeting.The mayors were allowed to briefly address the councillors and...read more

