Linden gets portable asphalt plant

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

A portable asphalt plant with the capacityÂ to supply asphalt for several roads per day has been established in the Blue Berry Hill/Christianburg area in the vicinity of Bucktown. Road rehabilitation and related works in Linden and Region Ten are expected to benefit greatly from the asphalt...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘Screw’ Richmond Linden Schools Football…Champions Christianburg Wismar and Linden Foundation record 3-1 wins

Road works moving apace at Canal Number One

Three years after closure…Christianburg residents ready to rebuild school on their own

Lindener charged for forging Police Commissioner’s signature to get firearm

Wismar Secondary to open tomorrow

Nine roads across Linden due for rehabilitation

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland receives brush cutter from GCB- Council prepares to manage Development works at Christianburg CC



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ska a Sultan's family business - Prince Buster's son hopes for genre's Ja resurgence

Bolshoi Ballet presents 'The Flames of Paris' this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

'Luisa Miller' transmits live - this Saturday at Carib 5

Survival of the fittest

Ska a Sultan's family business - Prince Buster's son hopes for genre's Ja resurgence

She knows no limits

Carnival draws record numbers to the island

SPORTS more
Thanks, Dylan

Hibiscus queens of cricket

PM praises Ahye on 100m victory

Police U-21 nets US title

Netball umpire exam on April 28

Five 200m Races For T&t Today

Hat-trick for Geetanjali

POLITICS more
PM praises Ahye on 100m victory

Hat-trick for Geetanjali

Abdulah: Still hope for EDAB

This Govt. brought back to life our local democracy and will never do anything to repress it

The goalpost has been shifted and my points mischaracterized

The Role of the Attorney General’s Ministry in the Referendum

Isaac joins government but not DLP

BUSINESS more
Airlines improving in key areas, except delays

Action is liberating

Russian rouble plunges following US sanctions

Bank pulls out of Illinois medical marijuana industry

China President Xi offers possible concessions, calms US market

Queritel testing new online research platform

As business confidence dips, consumers grow more optimistic

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Crime pays: thrillers and detective novels now outsell all other fiction

Paedophile hunters ignore police pleas and bring 150 offenders to justice

Police U-21 nets US title

Five 200m Races For T&t Today

Murder accused had told cops “I didn’t go to kill” hotel owner

Repeat offender gets 4 years for robbery

Queen’s Prize Pairs Finals – Day 2… Guyanese duo end 11th, England take gold

RELATED STORIES
‘Screw’ Richmond Linden Schools Football…Champions Christianburg Wismar and Linden Foundation record 3-1 wins

Road works moving apace at Canal Number One

Three years after closure…Christianburg residents ready to rebuild school on their own

Lindener charged for forging Police Commissioner’s signature to get firearm

Wismar Secondary to open tomorrow

Nine roads across Linden due for rehabilitation

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland receives brush cutter from GCB- Council prepares to manage Development works at Christianburg CC

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.