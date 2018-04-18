Lane restriction to be effected along Greenvale to Spur Tree corridor for road works

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

MANCHESTER, Jamaica â The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that come tomorrow morning, a section of the Greenvale to Spur Tree Main Road in Manchester will be reduced to single lane traffic in the vicinity of the Total Gas Station. NWA said that the lane restriction, which starts...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Six weeks of road works for Greenvale to Spur Tree Main Road in Manchester

Work on Spanish Town Road reduces access — NWA

Traffic changes for downtown Kingston to facilitate drainage improvement

Delays likely on Mandela Highway this weekend

Section of Spanish Town Road to be reduced to single lane traffic on Saturday

More traffic changes on Mandela Highway

Traffic changes planned for Santa Cruz, Christiana



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival draws record numbers to the island

Bermuda Featured In J.McLaughlin Campaign

I can see clearly now - Deejay has blindness scare

Cell Phone Carnival: Man slapped with larceny charges after road march

News On The Go

Marlon Samuels threatens to sue Curvy Diva

Calabash launch tonight

SPORTS more
Volleyball: Bermuda Wins Silver Pool In Atlanta

BFA To Host Football Awards & Symposium

BFA To Host Football Awards & Symposium

Pat Anderson is dead

J'can flight attendant who ditched drugs sentenced

Daily Mail: Gunman Was Barber To Footballers

Youth Motorcycle Racers Hit International Stage

POLITICS more
Protests banned outside abortion clinic in landmark vote by London council 

Four candidates nominated for April 27 by-elections

JLP lacks moral authority — Jackson

PNP's Bogle accuses JLP of exploiting Yallahs residents

Trump, May not invited to royal wedding

Creator of The Wire accused of stirring Spanish political tensions with TV series about the civil war 

Landmark Developers Limited hits back at Karl Samuda

BUSINESS more
Ascendant and Somers gain on BSX

Gregory Skeete is a man on a mission

Bright Brigade Donates $2,000 To PHC

Sompo International names four new hires

RenRe, AIR work on long-tail casualty model

Island to host millennial-led network event

Brandit from Cup Match fun to major clients

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

CRIME more
Bulgarian fugitive arrested in Barbados

Car thieves target middle-class areas, data reveals, as police warn drivers to invest in a steering wheel lock

Jamaican flight attendant who ditched drugs could soon be released

Russia boasts of practising shooting down missiles as US considers air strike on Syria

Paget man pleads guilty to drink-driving

Man admits to meat theft from Lindos

Bulgarian fugitive arrested in Barbados

RELATED STORIES
Six weeks of road works for Greenvale to Spur Tree Main Road in Manchester

Work on Spanish Town Road reduces access — NWA

Traffic changes for downtown Kingston to facilitate drainage improvement

Delays likely on Mandela Highway this weekend

Section of Spanish Town Road to be reduced to single lane traffic on Saturday

More traffic changes on Mandela Highway

Traffic changes planned for Santa Cruz, Christiana

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.