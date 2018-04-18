Parents' concerns over HPV vaccine are valid

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, April 18, 2018

While gynaecologic oncologist Dr Matthew Taylor does not believe that some of the negative symptoms attributed to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine are true, he feels that the Government erred in not addressing some of the concerns raised by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cancer prevention setback

Health ministry to start administering second HPV dose April

No real need to fear HPV vaccine — It's not contraception

HPV vaccine programme costing gov't $100m

Fuad defends HPV vaccine

Government assures the safety of HPV vaccine

Health Minister challenges Naysayers of HPV vaccine



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gil Bailey — The Godfather

Teejay hopes for change

Jamming with Xaymaca

Carnival in the City!

Tarrus to headline Antigua stage show

An ode to Fatis

Kevin Downswell defends the church

SPORTS more
Ahye, St Fort, Thomas in sprint final

Narine leaves troubles behind in match-winning 50

Bravo hits century in draw

TTVF set for special general meeting on April 12

Darts players head to Diego Martin for 701 tournament

O’Young, Douglas, Kerr stopped in quarters

Kirby, Alexander see Moosai to thrilling win

POLITICS more
Scholarship to be named in honour of late JLP mayor

Making the taxpayers pay even more

Hungary election: Viktor Orbán declares victory for third consecutive term

Hungarians flock to cast their ballot as Viktor Orban's party faces calls for election enquiry

Turnout high in Hungary’s election as Orban fights to retain power

Redefining a land title

Redefining a land title

BUSINESS more
Aldo opens second T&T store

CCCR meets with FCC on regional resilience

Weech: Samsung’s TT market share top rated

Column: What Is Your Behavioural Finance?

Tourism Authority’s Contracts Of Over $50,000

States of emergency, social divisions and solutions

Sierra Leone's 'little gifts' incite fight against graft

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Kevin Downswell defends the church

TTVF set for special general meeting on April 12

Cops challenged by new ‘cold cases’

Magic Moments T20 Cup…Police, Young Warriors, Betsy Ground and Rose Hall Canje advance to semis

Road to Mecca V…Defending Champs Bounty Colts, Eagles, Ravens and Royals shoot to winning starts

Domestic murders prompts AFC call for more $$$$ for social work

U.S. Report finds… Govt. corruption, narcotics among primary sources for money laundering

RELATED STORIES
Cancer prevention setback

Health ministry to start administering second HPV dose April

No real need to fear HPV vaccine — It's not contraception

HPV vaccine programme costing gov't $100m

Fuad defends HPV vaccine

Government assures the safety of HPV vaccine

Health Minister challenges Naysayers of HPV vaccine

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
andrea: Looking for fridge and stove

ICC inspection tour winds up
susan: This might not directly answer your question but i’m sure it would help you a lot.. No one deserves to be cheated on, especially when your full loyalty lies with the betrayer of your trust....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.