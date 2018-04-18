Understanding Visa Availability and Priority Dates

Kaieteur News - Sunday, April 18, 2018

Â  By Attorney Gail S. Seeram Many of my clients often ask why the wait is so long for the issuance of visas. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) sets the number of immigrant visas that may be issued to individuals seeking permanent resident status (a green card) each year. The U.S....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
DACA – The Fight & Uncertainty for Young Immigrants

ImmigrationINFO: Top 5 Immigration Tips

2017 deportation decrease despite an increase in ICE arrests

ImmigrationINFO: How to Extend my Visit in the U.S.

ImmigrationINFO: Understanding Visa Availability and Priority Dates

Top 5 Immigration Tips

ImmigrationINFO Immigration News For Our Community…Lottery for Green Cards open from Oct 18th – Nov 22nd



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Men need tips, too

The Music Diaries | Genuinely smart, or outrageously stupid? - Marvin Gaye defied the odds

Marcia Griffiths goes from Carib to Studio One

Xodus Carnival: Focused on improving Ja's tourism product

Bacchanal will maintain its legacy

Xaymaca International - smallest band with the biggest heart

Major traffic changes today

SPORTS more
2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia… Guyana Men’s defeat Ghana Women advance to Table Tennis quarterfinals

Delivering the 'knockout' punch

Past The Finishing Post

'De'Jour Russell will learn Down Under'

Trini Magic bags Caymanas feature

The business of football

It's never too late to recognise greatness

POLITICS more
Alexander bags 5 scalps

Antigua opposition parties knock plans to rename hospital after former prime minister

UPDATE: Brazil's Lula says ready to turn himself in

Canada shaken as 14 killed in hockey bus crash

Antigua Opposition disagree with plans to rename hospital after former PM

Brazil's Lula creates standoff with defiance of prison order

France’s finishing school for politicians faces crisis

BUSINESS more
StartupRobot woos tech talent with tours - Subsidiary Hacker Hostel 'pays' software developers with the island experience

The implications of a divisive Summit of the Americas

Francis Wade | Connecting strategy and performance

Insurance as a farming tool

Investing your tax refund

Cable & Wireless to exit stock market after nearly 30 years

Cox: Better management ‘key for economy’

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Taxi driver slapped with another rape charge

Defence files fixed date application to prevent extradition proceeding at Magistrates’ Courts

Major traffic changes today

Brazil's Lula surrenders to police to begin jail sentence after tense showdown

Correia delivers on promise

Des Vignes is Carifin fitness queen

Alexander bags 5 scalps

RELATED STORIES
DACA – The Fight & Uncertainty for Young Immigrants

ImmigrationINFO: Top 5 Immigration Tips

2017 deportation decrease despite an increase in ICE arrests

ImmigrationINFO: How to Extend my Visit in the U.S.

ImmigrationINFO: Understanding Visa Availability and Priority Dates

Top 5 Immigration Tips

ImmigrationINFO Immigration News For Our Community…Lottery for Green Cards open from Oct 18th – Nov 22nd

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...