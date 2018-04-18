Hospital wants regular blood donations

Antigua Observer - Saturday, April 18, 2018

The Mount St. Johnâs Medical Centre is urging people to donate blood on a regular basis rather than only donating when there is a traumatic event or an appeal to the public for blood.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Opposition against renaming MSJMC after Sir Lester

Electoral commissioner: successful electoral process

Diabetes association targets females

Agriculture Division to be temporarily relocated

Be cautious at ATM machines

Health minister says shorter wait time now at MSJMC

Benefits of the role of Commonwealth Secretary General



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Calico bashes Don culture

Tom Laing flies high at kite fest

Andrea Rivera looks to the streets

Caution Blackout IX rocked

Marbana was a hit!

Kartel's appeal gets closer

Macka pleased with songs' reception

SPORTS more
Cricket Australia proposes new player code

Duffy hails Bermudas fifth-place finish

Orville Higgins | Back off, leave Cameron alone!

It's anybody's race - Boldon predicts unclear 100m picture at CWG 2018

Carter’s historic swim

Confident Under-16s off to regional netball tourney

Picking up the pieces - JFF top brass expected to discuss Reggae Boyz's future after Whitmore resignation

POLITICS more
Opposition against renaming MSJMC after Sir Lester

Orville Higgins | Back off, leave Cameron alone!

P.M. Picks Hugo Patt to Act During Medical Appointment

Corona Futsal Semi Finals on tonight at Gymnasium

In C.W.U. Elections, It’s Moses Vs “Mose”

Tufton rejects calls to resign over Cornwall hospital crisis

Facebook to verify identities, require labels for political ads

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 6 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 6 2018

China vows to 'counter attack' US as trade spat worsens

Guardian Holdings gains $0.02

Despite concerns, Hanover councillors OK cell tower site

Illicit trade a big problem

Labour Ministry launches friendly website

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Calico bashes Don culture

Minister: No need for alarm over prison scabies

New chief meets force

Prisons Superintendent promoted

Editorial: Time is of the essence

Who are the new leaders of the force?

Stephen Lawrence's mother suggests police should close murder inquiry

RELATED STORIES
Opposition against renaming MSJMC after Sir Lester

Electoral commissioner: successful electoral process

Diabetes association targets females

Agriculture Division to be temporarily relocated

Be cautious at ATM machines

Health minister says shorter wait time now at MSJMC

Benefits of the role of Commonwealth Secretary General

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...