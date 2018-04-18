Govt. wouldn’t intervene in controversial metered parking for Georgetown …Harmon says City Hall must be allowed to govern

Kaieteur News - Saturday, April 18, 2018

It appears that central Government intends to keep the newly approved controversial bylaws for metered parking in Georgetown at armâs length. Minister of State, Joseph Harmon addressed the matter on Thursday at his post-Cabinet media briefing, three days after the Georgetown Mayor and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Parking meter one step closer to reality again —City council approves by laws

Clash in City Hall over revised parking meter bylaws –voting deferred to April 4

M&CC greenlights modified parking meter agreement

Govt. distances itself from Imran Khan’s views on MPs trip to India -PM to intervene in debacle

The Parking Meter contract cannot be resurrected

Court rules Minister acted unlawfully in parking meter deal

Controversial Parking Meter Project… Profit sharing agreement high on agenda for M&CC renegotiation team



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Getting stuck in one era of an artiste's career

Silent soca raving from night till morning

Young Guns sound off at Dover Easter meet

Picking up the pieces - JFF top brass expected to discuss Reggae Boyz's future after Whitmore resignation

Fete five kicks-off today

Wildlyfe Promotions To Present “Luxury”

Whitmore quits Reggae Boyz job

SPORTS more
South Essequibo CC T20 to commence on Sunday

EBDCA Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-over tourney bowls off today

EBECC/ Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 finals on tomorrow

BCB President meet Youth Cricketers assures them of a bright future – Inter County Cap to be re-introduced

BCB/New York Business Group Under-19 Inter-Club… Leon Swammy double century latest highlight -Benjamin, Shiwambar, Algu, Fraser,...

Bounty Paper Towel Second Division Hockey league bullies off today at Saints Ground

Pele Alumni Corp. donate backpacks and balls to Min. of Indigenous People’s Affairs

POLITICS more
P.M. Picks Hugo Patt to Act During Medical Appointment

Corona Futsal Semi Finals on tonight at Gymnasium

In C.W.U. Elections, It’s Moses Vs “Mose”

Tufton rejects calls to resign over Cornwall hospital crisis

Facebook to verify identities, require labels for political ads

PM singles out technical and vocational training for special attention

A more nationalistic approach to local politics needed says Roseau Central MP

BUSINESS more
Illicit trade a big problem

Labour Ministry launches friendly website

NGC signs major energy deal with Grenada’s GPG

Quiet close to positive week for BSX

Official Opening Of New Visitor Services Centre

Video: ’101 Jobs For 101 Days’ Launches

Bull’s Head Parking Work ‘Nearing Completion’

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Illicit trade a big problem

John Saldivar Makes Quiet Visit to South Side Checkpoints

Leeroy Haylock Killed in Fight in San Pedro

Million dollar bust at Port

Prosecutor clears the air after murder case dropped

Gunman robs BOURDA MARKET

Appeal Court agrees that former GPF Superintendent’s dismissal was unlawful

RELATED STORIES
Parking meter one step closer to reality again —City council approves by laws

Clash in City Hall over revised parking meter bylaws –voting deferred to April 4

M&CC greenlights modified parking meter agreement

Govt. distances itself from Imran Khan’s views on MPs trip to India -PM to intervene in debacle

The Parking Meter contract cannot be resurrected

Court rules Minister acted unlawfully in parking meter deal

Controversial Parking Meter Project… Profit sharing agreement high on agenda for M&CC renegotiation team

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...