Memorial for Walker's Place of Safety wards on Monday

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, April 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â A memorial service is scheduled for Monday (April 9) for the two wards of the state who perished in a fire that gutted the Walker's Place of Safety on January 15.A release from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) said that the service to be held to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Memorial service for Walkers fire victims rescheduled

Child protection agency expedites preparations for funeral of wards who died in fire

Gov't to receive report on children's home fire

$6m donated towards rebuilding of Walker's Place of Safety

A father in pain

Children settled after fire at Walker's Place of Safety

Two children killed as fire guts Walkers Place of Safety



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fete five kicks-off today

Wildlyfe Promotions To Present “Luxury”

Whitmore quits Reggae Boyz job

Panel discussion to address Bouyon Music and violence

Road closures for Carnival road marches

Bouyon Inc to host panel discussion to address Bouyon Music and violence

Walk to inspire compassion and hope

SPORTS more
Foster earns encore

US Ninjas coming for Throwdown

Door open for another J'can at BMW Golf Classic

PowerGen looks for resurgence today

T&T takes aim at Bajans in U-16 opener

Fete five kicks-off today

Guardian Holdings loses $0.05

POLITICS more
In C.W.U. Elections, It’s Moses Vs “Mose”

Tufton rejects calls to resign over Cornwall hospital crisis

Facebook to verify identities, require labels for political ads

PM singles out technical and vocational training for special attention

A more nationalistic approach to local politics needed says Roseau Central MP

South Korean court jails former president Park for 24 years

New Public Service Negotiating Team Named

BUSINESS more
Quiet close to positive week for BSX

Official Opening Of New Visitor Services Centre

Video: ’101 Jobs For 101 Days’ Launches

Bull’s Head Parking Work ‘Nearing Completion’

Argus donates 17,000 to Knowledge Quest

Two promoted at Meyer Group

BMA focuses efforts on crucial assessment

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Police Land Some Jobs for Youths

Mexico’s Pena Nieto Targets Donald Trump over Latest Threats

S.S.B., Agric Lend Support to Gardening Program

City Kids Get a Taste of “Village Life” in Maskall

Man Wants to Plead Guilty but Says Drugs Aren’t His

Police Lay Charges in Border Drug Bust

Crazy Highway Vehicle War between Robbers, Police after Robbery

RELATED STORIES
Memorial service for Walkers fire victims rescheduled

Child protection agency expedites preparations for funeral of wards who died in fire

Gov't to receive report on children's home fire

$6m donated towards rebuilding of Walker's Place of Safety

A father in pain

Children settled after fire at Walker's Place of Safety

Two children killed as fire guts Walkers Place of Safety

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...