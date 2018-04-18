Isaac must choose a side when sitting in parliament says former Independent MP

Dominica News Online - Friday, April 18, 2018

A former member ofÂ parliament, Frederick Baron, is suggesting that a request by Roseau MP Joseph Isaac for an independent seat in the parliament which is not affiliated to either the government or the opposition, is not as straightforward as heÂ might...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Isaac must choose sides in parliament says former Independent MP

Skerrit says he is inspired by Joseph Isaac’s announcement

Speaker says Opposition legislator remains suspended

BREAKING NEWS: Police take Roseau Central MP into custody

Dominica’s first chief minister passes on

Parliament approves amendments to IPO Act

Jack: St Joseph seat in the green bag



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Wildlyfe Promotions To Present “Luxury”

Whitmore quits Reggae Boyz job

Panel discussion to address Bouyon Music and violence

Road closures for Carnival road marches

Bouyon Inc to host panel discussion to address Bouyon Music and violence

Walk to inspire compassion and hope

Sampalue 'cooking up' more than music

SPORTS more
Whitmore quits Reggae Boyz job

Panel discussion to address Bouyon Music and violence

Outerbridge back for Bermuda

WIPA Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Paul Palmer Snr.

Watch Bermuda's triathletes live at the Commonwealth Games

Valerian Spicer to kick off Dominica’s participation at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Appleby Youth Football Cup Finals On Saturday

POLITICS more
Tufton rejects calls to resign over Cornwall hospital crisis

Facebook to verify identities, require labels for political ads

PM singles out technical and vocational training for special attention

A more nationalistic approach to local politics needed says Roseau Central MP

South Korean court jails former president Park for 24 years

New Public Service Negotiating Team Named

PNP calls for Tufton's resignation over CRH air quality issue

BUSINESS more
Quiet close to positive week for BSX

Official Opening Of New Visitor Services Centre

Video: ’101 Jobs For 101 Days’ Launches

Bull’s Head Parking Work ‘Nearing Completion’

Argus donates 17,000 to Knowledge Quest

Two promoted at Meyer Group

BMA focuses efforts on crucial assessment

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Weekly Round-up: Reputed Rose Town don murdered… $300m 'fake' goods bust… West Indies white-washed

US congressman pulls loaded gun at constituent meeting

Murder charge against 'Lord Evil' dropped

Prisoner escapes, Commissioner orders review of procedures

Panel discussion to address Bouyon Music and violence

UPDATE: How a St Thomas teen convict escaped police custody at court

The police force welcomes acting top cop

RELATED STORIES
Isaac must choose sides in parliament says former Independent MP

Skerrit says he is inspired by Joseph Isaac’s announcement

Speaker says Opposition legislator remains suspended

BREAKING NEWS: Police take Roseau Central MP into custody

Dominica’s first chief minister passes on

Parliament approves amendments to IPO Act

Jack: St Joseph seat in the green bag

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Andy: Find out, get to know the truth with facts to prove it. As a certified and professional hacker. Services rendered cuts across all hack related services which we help our clients with which...

CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...