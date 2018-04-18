Facebook to verify identities, require labels for political ads

Jamaica Observer - Friday, April 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Facebook announced Friday it will require political ads on its platform to state who is paying for the message and would verify the identity of the payer, in a bid to curb outside election interference.read more

