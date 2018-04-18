Burch defends Hollis conservation role

Royal Gazette - Friday, April 18, 2018

The appointment of one of the men behind a controversial quad bike business to a conservation body is not a conflict of interest, a minister said yesterday. Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch was speaking as a new coalition opposed to the ATV tour plan on the Railway Trail was being organised....read more

