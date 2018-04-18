Permanent Secretary in T&T admits blame for Dominica’s embarrassment

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Jennifer Daniel, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs in Trinidad & Tobago confessed to being responsible for the OAS vote bacchanal â a word used to describe drama in Trinidadian slang. Phillip-Spencer, who was Trinidadâs representative...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister says relationship with T&T “Solid”

Relationship between Dominica and T@T solid says PM Skerrit

Dominica PM to speak with his Trinidad counterpart following OAS vote 

T&T’s Foreign Ministry “rergrets misrepresentation” of statements on Dominica at OAS

Editorial: Dominica, we are sorry

Trinidad apologizes for position towards Dominica at OAS

Trinidad objects to Dominica’s plea for leniency at OAS



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Star Fashion: Fitting shoes into carnival

Bikini Sundayz unleashes the fun with pool party

Revellers flock roads for Ocho Rios Carnival

Jah9 premieres Love Has Found I

Chi Ching Ching 'rocks the world' with remix

Big plans for Funland Jamaica

Macka Diamond makes Curacao debut

SPORTS more
Barbados Under-15 cricket champs again

University racism row as black hockey player has banana thrown at him 

Minister Foggo Congratulates Flora Duffy

Minister Foggo Congratulates Flora Duffy

An emotional “Pretty Boy” speaks about his innocence

Franklin Advances In Commonwealth Games

Bermuda Day Half Marathon Registration To Open

POLITICS more
Ruddy Spencer apologises, condemns political tribalism

1.5 Million dollars for roofing project in La Plaine Constituency

PM Skerrit “heartened and inspired” by Roseau Central MP’s decision

McNeill calls for update on decline in tourist arrivals

Aspiring politician calls out PSC and AG on police sex scandal

Facebook says data leak hits 87 million users, widening privacy scandal

Brazil's Lula likely to go behind bars in days

BUSINESS more
Meyer Group Names New Vice Presidents

Butterfield shares up 1.1

Big Split in Automotive Industry

Applications Open: Public Service Bursary Award

CPA Bermuda broadens membership

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum

Willowbank Offer ‘Budget Friendly Family Resort’

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Armed Robbery At Just Rite In Pembroke

Another violent night in London as four teenagers are stabbed 

Donald Trump claims women 'raped at levels never seen before' on Mexico immigrant caravan

British man arrested after flight diverted

Police commissioner Wendel Robinson suspended

Motorist banned for 12 months

Seven in court guilty of traffic offences

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister says relationship with T&T “Solid”

Relationship between Dominica and T@T solid says PM Skerrit

Dominica PM to speak with his Trinidad counterpart following OAS vote 

T&T’s Foreign Ministry “rergrets misrepresentation” of statements on Dominica at OAS

Editorial: Dominica, we are sorry

Trinidad apologizes for position towards Dominica at OAS

Trinidad objects to Dominica’s plea for leniency at OAS

RECENT COMMENTS
CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

RECENT COMMENTS
CCCUL launches ‘Rush Money’ product
Pauline: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUE
Lisa Adams: I always thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I...

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Numbers are up for Bermuda Healthcare Forum
Lisa Adams: Do you recognize the growing popularity of hackers to catch a cheater? Hundreds of people who are asked why they have no desire to build any serious relationships find this question rather...

GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...