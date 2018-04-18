Barnes to star in movie shown at Games event

Royal Gazette - Thursday, April 18, 2018

A film starring a Bermudian icon will be screened at the Commonwealth Games. Welcoming Arms, featuring the late Johnny Barnes, will be shown as part of the international sports competition, which started yesterday in Australia. Rosanne Ma, the films director, said she was delighted that her...read more

