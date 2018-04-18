Earth Today | BirdsCaribbean delivers stinging rebuke of Dominica over relocation of rare birds

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, April 18, 2018

DOMINICA HAS come in for sharp criticism from BirdsCaribbean, a regional entity committed to the conservation of birds for more than three decades, over its decision to relocate a number of its rare species to Germany.The island reportedly exported...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Earth Today | Species relocation a viable climate response action, say local scientists

BirdsCaribbean delivers stinging rebuke of Dominica over relocation of rare birds

Species relocation a viable climate response action, say local scientists

Motive of organization now in possession of Dominican parrots questioned

A Commentary on Dominica’s Parrots after Hurricane Maria

Parrots sent away to preserve species

Gov’t says rare bird ‘transfer’ legal; made for breeding purposes



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
... Set to target hotels, cruise ship clients

Local, international acts thrill at Unity in the City

Corporate Hands | Food & beverage company, JWN Foundation fete children

Reggae, resort team for Penn Relays

No love for Buju

T'Wani Price aims to carve out niche

Anju Blaxx, Bunting sent to mediation

SPORTS more
... Set to target hotels, cruise ship clients

This Day in History — April 5

Reggae, resort team for Penn Relays

T&t’s Carnival Highlights Colourful Opening

Gonsalves: CARICOM busy laying groundwork for restructuring

T&T’s Under-15s fall to Leewards in thriller

Volleyball clubs want Martin out

POLITICS more
Honour by 'naming' can be provocative

Brazil's former president Lula facing arrest ahead of elections as court rejects bid to avoid prison

T&t’s Carnival Highlights Colourful Opening

Gonsalves: CARICOM busy laying groundwork for restructuring

Law welcomes Pakistan lessons

Null and void - St Thomas resolution to dethrone mayor dumped at meeting

Willoughby Captains NEMO Operations

BUSINESS more
China's Shacman to establish regional office in Jamaica

OWTU, Petrotrin sign MOA on restructuring

Drastic decline in Unilever profits

Massy shares fall $0.39

US-China trade dispute escalates

Sagicor supports entrepreneurship

B.E.L. Wants to Raise Your Light Bill

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Reputed gangster Rooksie shot dead two months after Spartan attack

NAJ raising funds for children of late nurse

$300-m 'fake' goods bust

Brazil's former president Lula facing arrest ahead of elections as court rejects bid to avoid prison

Volleyball clubs want Martin out

Seven achieve yellow belt in ‘MAXIDO’ adult self defence system

La Parfaite man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend

RELATED STORIES
Earth Today | Species relocation a viable climate response action, say local scientists

BirdsCaribbean delivers stinging rebuke of Dominica over relocation of rare birds

Species relocation a viable climate response action, say local scientists

Motive of organization now in possession of Dominican parrots questioned

A Commentary on Dominica’s Parrots after Hurricane Maria

Parrots sent away to preserve species

Gov’t says rare bird ‘transfer’ legal; made for breeding purposes

RECENT COMMENTS
GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...