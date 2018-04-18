Legislation Not Enough, Says Dickie Bradley

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, April 18, 2018

Attorney Richard âDickieâ Bradley has also weighed in on the matter of emergency zones. He says had the public emergency declaration gone through, the government could have opened itself up [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Belizeans Considering Similar Court Challenge…

Did G.S.U.’s Behaviour Contribute to Situation?

Attorney Dickie Bradley Calls Death “Unbelievable”

Dickie Bradley Reflects on Life of his Relative

Attorney Dickie Bradley Issues Warning Against Cabinet Interference with Senate

Will William Mason surveillance tapes catch Ministers doing wrong?

Attorney weighs in on new anti-crime initiative



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Country legend Kenny Rogers cuts short farewell tour

Palancing in Scotland

Footwear News Feature Shanna Hollis Designs

Regiment Band Seeks Student Involvement

Sandz makes solid return

One down, three to go - Aidonia kick-starts birthday party series

Funfest pleases parents, children

SPORTS more
Athletes’ Christian Basketball Mission

Flawless Duffy wins iconic gold

Hawley Finishes 16th At Commonwealth Games

Volleyball clubs want Martin out

Jean-Noel out from Rep golf

King, Bruce celebrate as champions

Palancing in Scotland

POLITICS more
Willoughby Captains NEMO Operations

FM Elrington: We Will Monitor, But Not Worry

P.U.P. Proposed Special South Side Development Zone

Government Puts Gangsters on Notice after Halting Plan for Public Emergency Areas

Landy Burns’ Home Ransacked in O.W.

Spice gathering ex-prostitutes for political party

House approves Emergency Powers Regulations for St Catherine North

BUSINESS more
B.E.L. Wants to Raise Your Light Bill

Development minerals can boost economy — Hayles

GK One app to centralise financial services on mobile devices

Butterfield unchanged in light BSX trade

Inniss recommends bigger role for private sector

Ocil hires Carpol as reinsurance underwriter

Bermuda Insurance Experts To Speak At Rims

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Cops Will Take Care of Their Own Too

Gun Suppliers Linking Up with Police

Time for Another Gun Amnesty?

Government Puts Gangsters on Notice after Halting Plan for Public Emergency Areas

Police Find Better Reception on Pen Road

More Drugs Off the Streets as 2 Arrested

Landy Burns’ Home Ransacked in O.W.

RELATED STORIES
Belizeans Considering Similar Court Challenge…

Did G.S.U.’s Behaviour Contribute to Situation?

Attorney Dickie Bradley Calls Death “Unbelievable”

Dickie Bradley Reflects on Life of his Relative

Attorney Dickie Bradley Issues Warning Against Cabinet Interference with Senate

Will William Mason surveillance tapes catch Ministers doing wrong?

Attorney weighs in on new anti-crime initiative

RECENT COMMENTS
GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...