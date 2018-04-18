Ministry seeks volunteers for compassionate

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

The recently launched Compassionate Care Programme will seek to utilise the services of volunteers to improve the everyday care of patients in the public health system, according to the Ministry of Health.The programme, said the ministry, is geared towards enhancing psychological wellness of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Health ministry calls for volunteers for Compassionate Care Programme

Opal Davis brings compassion to the patients of KPH

Compassionate care programme to be introduced

More patients seeking help at health centres

Nice ideas, Mr Minister: Now let’s see them work

Committee to develop plans for national insurance scheme

QEH solution a novel idea, says Boyce



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Unity rocks the City

Xodus Tailgate... aahh!

Mikey General drops Tewahedo

A new High for Reggae On The River

Etana still on top

The Met: Live in HD 'Cosi fan tutte' encores this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

Pacific Rim: Uprising | Rise Up!

SPORTS more
50 years later, echoes of 1968 resonate in US

NSC Windball camp concludes at National Gymnasium

National Club Basketball Championships 2018… Eleven clubs to contest Road to Mecca V -Berbice Association to have new representative...

Narayan Ramdhani arrives in Gold Coast, Australia

GTTA names squad for Caribbean Pre-Cadet Championships in July

GFF fines Ann’s Grove for their no-show against Milerock last week

GCA’s NYTS 50 overs U-19 cricket… DCC, TSC win, NYTS/ GCC washed out

POLITICS more
Cabinet reshuffle

50 years later, echoes of 1968 resonate in US

Elections of Georgetown Football Association Member Clubs

Public education key to ensuring better participation at LGE – Minister Bulkan

Govt. confuses Concession Agreement with a PSA

Phillips mourns Winnie Mandela

Shaw ready to energise agricultural sector

BUSINESS more
South Africa hails Australia 'retraction' on offer to white farmers

Sudden loss of wealth in mid-life may boost death risk

Spotify soars in US$30-billion stock debut

Gold miners take over Grace Mugabe's farm in Zimbabwe: media

Corporate culture critical to business success

Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems — Mark Zuckerberg

50 years later, echoes of 1968 resonate in US

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Great white shark filmed interrupting police operation

Salesman accused of stealing almost $1m from employer

Gold miners take over Grace Mugabe's farm in Zimbabwe: media

Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems — Mark Zuckerberg

Special relief and criminal inadmissibility under Canadian law

US passport fees increase

'Devil' arrested in state of emergency charged with murder

RELATED STORIES
Health ministry calls for volunteers for Compassionate Care Programme

Opal Davis brings compassion to the patients of KPH

Compassionate care programme to be introduced

More patients seeking help at health centres

Nice ideas, Mr Minister: Now let’s see them work

Committee to develop plans for national insurance scheme

QEH solution a novel idea, says Boyce

RECENT COMMENTS
GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
GGMC plugging $100M into UG to boost oil and gas training
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...