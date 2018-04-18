Network Administrator to help improve health information system

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Â  The need to improve Guyanaâs health information system has been gaining keen attention. In this regard, the Ministry of Public Health has been receiving support from one of its technical partners, the Pan American Health Organisation [PAHO], to recruit a Network Administrator. As such...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ministry collaborates to improve procurement and information systems capacity

Brazil ready for investments in Guyana’s oil sector

$257M for electronic judicial system roll out in 2018

New Establishment aims to be Guyana’s biggest Supermarket

Integrated health service delivery network launched in Region One

Brazilian Ambassador, PAHO/WHO commit support to Public Health Ministry

Multi-hazard management plan rolled out in Region seven



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fly the 'tailgate' for more fun - Promising party idea attracts thousands

Mad Dog trying to bring fun back to dancehall

Safaree, Stefflon Don for Sumfest pre-party

Mission Ary Globally promoting latest album

Patrons go down memory lane at Different Strokes

Govana finds 'sauce' with 'Bake Bean'

Zumjay endorses Jamaica with new single

SPORTS more
Video: CARIFTA Track Team Return Home

Maynard making impact in golf

Foundation’s first in b-ball

BFA scores Turf goal

Hope for the future

Justin Williams Back on Top in Cross Country Cycling Classic

Athletes “Down Under” for Commonwealth; Alicia Thompson Leads the Way

POLITICS more
Phillips mourns Winnie Mandela

Shaw ready to energise agricultural sector

Natalie, Mia and Jesus’ say

Jagdeo convinced me to vote in 2020

Not qualified to knock the PPP

Who has the vision?

Ramotar needs political and moral credentials to criticise

BUSINESS more
Lethem Industrial Estate construction on schedule

LASCO declares interim dividends, to pay out $406 million to shareholders

Butterfield shares up 1.58 on NYSE

ILS Bermuda scholarships for Daley and Jones

ABIR To Mark Anniversary With Leaders Forum

Abir to celebrate 25 years with forum event

Yaneek Page | How to start a microfinance company

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Sheriff St. cocaine bust…One jailed for 4 years, fined $6M; two remanded

Child rape case for High Court

Guyana’s military has a problem

San Pedranos Outraged After Ex Escapes with Fine for Wounding Beaten Partner

San Diego Police Name Fugitive Raymond McLeod in Murder; Reward Offered

Murder among Friends in Buena Vista

Dristen Reyes of Teakettle Betrayed near Birthday

RELATED STORIES
Ministry collaborates to improve procurement and information systems capacity

Brazil ready for investments in Guyana’s oil sector

$257M for electronic judicial system roll out in 2018

New Establishment aims to be Guyana’s biggest Supermarket

Integrated health service delivery network launched in Region One

Brazilian Ambassador, PAHO/WHO commit support to Public Health Ministry

Multi-hazard management plan rolled out in Region seven

RECENT COMMENTS
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Larry James: So they have to figure out if he is a rapist or if he gave 50 women drugs and in return they gave him sex. So Rapist or drug dealer. He should go to prison either way.

Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...