Chaos amid shooting at YouTube headquarters; female suspect killed

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) â Gunshots erupted at YouTube's offices in California Tuesday, sparking a panicked escape by employees and a massive police response.Some media reports said several people were injured and a female suspect has been killed.San Bruno police warned on Twitter...read more

