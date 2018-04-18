Bermuda To Host 2020 CARIFTA Games

Bernews - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

Bermuda has won the bid to host the 2020 CARIFTA Games, Bermuda National Athletics Association Donna Raynor has confirmed. Bermuda last hosted the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bermuda To Host 2020 CARIFTA Games

Bermuda Carifta Games Team Announced

Bermuda Carifta Games Team Announced

Student Mascot Design Contest For Track Meet

Four More Meet Carifta Games Standard

‘Lightning’ Bolt came out of CARIFTA Games fame

Carifta 2012 Website to Launch on Monday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mad Dog trying to bring fun back to dancehall

Safaree, Stefflon Don for Sumfest pre-party

Mission Ary Globally promoting latest album

Patrons go down memory lane at Different Strokes

Govana finds 'sauce' with 'Bake Bean'

Zumjay endorses Jamaica with new single

We were just having fun - D'Angel denies Beenie Man prank rumours

SPORTS more
Klamer in but Gentle out of WTS Bermuda

Bermuda To Host 2020 CARIFTA Games

Community Focus: Cricket unites Mountainside residents

Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets, win series 3-0

Tyler Smith Named As Bermuda’s Flag Bearer

Bermuda CARIFTA Swimmers Win 21 Medals

Triathlete Smith excited to carry Bermuda flag

POLITICS more
Pro-Kremlin officials cancel elections in city with Russia's only independent mayor

Live Video: Interview With Mayor Charles Gosling

PLP to host meet and greet

Jamaican dignitaries celebrate Winnie Mandela

PLP Meet & Greet: Constituencies 9,10,11,13

St Lucia budget statement today

Israel's Netanyahu scraps African migrant relocation deal with UN

BUSINESS more
Yaneek Page | How to start a microfinance company

Voluntary Partial Recall Of Stella Artois

World bank approves US$25 million for Dominica’s agricultural sector

Ships Wharf Community Engagement Session

Fidelis hires underwriter Clarke

Open letter of congratulations to LIAT board, management & staff

White Mountains to buy majority stake in NSM

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
UK lab says cannot determine spy nerve agent was Russian-made

Bristol family killed in Florida car crash after witnessing SpaceX launch at Kennedy Center

Man accused of killing 14-year-old remanded

Court: Man Denies Murder Of Colford Ferguson

Recognise this face? Police hunt 'Cheshire Cat' burglar with unusual e-fit 

Driver reversed into police officers car

Man faces child pornography charges

RELATED STORIES
Bermuda To Host 2020 CARIFTA Games

Bermuda Carifta Games Team Announced

Bermuda Carifta Games Team Announced

Student Mascot Design Contest For Track Meet

Four More Meet Carifta Games Standard

‘Lightning’ Bolt came out of CARIFTA Games fame

Carifta 2012 Website to Launch on Monday

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...