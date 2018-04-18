Ships Wharf Community Engagement Session

Bernews - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

The Bermuda Land Development Company Limited [BLDC] is inviting everyone to a community engagement session on Thursday [April 5] to discuss the Ships...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ships Wharf Community Engagement Session

BLDC: Energy Facility & Cargo Port Projects

BLDC: Energy Facility & Cargo Port Projects

BLDC Continuing To Gather Ideas For Southside

BLDC Continuing To Gather Ideas For Southside

BLDC To Host Public Meeting About Southside

BLDC Seeks Submissions: Southside Theatre



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
City units have held their value in Hamilton

Father, builder, soldier and a survivor

Video: April 3rd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Carnival Supporting New SSM Legal Action

Johnny Barnes Film To Be Featured In Australia

Unfinished business - Busy Signal returns to Groovin' In The Park

Growth & Jobs | 'Amaze them' - Entertainment about bringing customers back for more, says Lee

SPORTS more
Youth Chess Team Competes At CARIFTA

Video: Sakari Famous Wins CARIFTA Medal

Sport Scoreboard, April 3, 2018

BVA hails showcase programme

Hawley keen to make most of opportunity

Smith inspired by mom in Melbourne

Gold Coast a home away from home for Butterfield

POLITICS more
PLP Meet & Greet: Constituencies 9,10,11,13

St Lucia budget statement today

Israel's Netanyahu scraps African migrant relocation deal with UN

PLP senator charged with careless driving

Why Russia blames Britain for poisonings

Former Labour Party MP dies

Statement from the Office of Prime Minister on the passing of Winnie Mandela

BUSINESS more
Ships Wharf Community Engagement Session

Fidelis hires underwriter Clarke

Open letter of congratulations to LIAT board, management & staff

White Mountains to buy majority stake in NSM

XL Catlin enhances designers platform

Greenbergs Starr rejected by US Supreme Court on AIG bailout

Duperreaults AIG package worth 43.1m

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Report: 31-Year-Old Arrested In Montego Bay

Haiti rattled by 4.6 magnitude earthquake

Judicial review into protests adjourned

Fifth person charged with Steede murder

Baptista banned from roads

Police car crashes under investigation

Fines handed out to speeding drivers

RELATED STORIES
Ships Wharf Community Engagement Session

BLDC: Energy Facility & Cargo Port Projects

BLDC: Energy Facility & Cargo Port Projects

BLDC Continuing To Gather Ideas For Southside

BLDC Continuing To Gather Ideas For Southside

BLDC To Host Public Meeting About Southside

BLDC Seeks Submissions: Southside Theatre

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
Lisa Adams: Yes , globalhacktech has always been my favorite.. My friend was having little problem with her spouse and Globalhacktech helped her Achieve hacking into her husband's phone .. I have always been...

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Samsung bets big on Note 8
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

French police diver goes missing in Seine near Notre Dame
Hack Ethics: STOP BEING SCAMMED BY FAKE HACKERS and BINARY BROKERS. Hire a Ethical Hacking group who are professional and real. Hack Ethics is an experienced Private Hacking Organization with a spare master...

Amelia 'Milk' Sewell describes the last six months as the most trying time of her life.
Dunne: Certified Hacker is a professional spy/hack genius who helps me top up my BTC wallet whenever i wish and want to, he has made me rich and become the man i have always wished to become all thanks...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...