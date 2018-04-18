Time for relationship equality

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, April 18, 2018

The Editor, Sir:The Inter-American Court of Human Rights recently ruled that the American Convention on Human Rights, which Jamaica ratified, guarantees full relationship rights to LGBT people. This includes civil marriage. However, Section 18 of...read more

