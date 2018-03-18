Man, 33, hurt in bike crash

Royal Gazette - Thursday, March 18, 2018

A motorcyclist is in intensive care after a crash last night. The 33-year-old Hamilton Parish man was injured in the incident on Harrington Sound Road, Smiths, near the junction with Broken Hill Road, at about 11pm. He was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital by ambulance and was today...read more

