Lilies for the Queen

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

Ginny Ferson, the Acting Governor, has taken part in the traditional gathering of a bouquet of Easter lilies for the Queen. The lilies, grown by Carlos Amaral of Amaral Farms in Devonshire, were flown out on the British Airways flight on Tuesday, destined for the Queen at Windsor Castle....read more

